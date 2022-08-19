Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,834 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.25% of Galiano Gold worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

