FY2024 EPS Estimates for SpringBig Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SpringBig in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringBig’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of SBIG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.99. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

SpringBig Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

