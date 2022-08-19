FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

