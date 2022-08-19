FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Issued By DA Davidson

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.73.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.91 on Friday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 1.40 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.18 and a 200-day moving average of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 144.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,026,180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

