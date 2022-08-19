Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 408,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,906. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

