FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 747 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 791,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,908,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 417,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,782,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

