FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

