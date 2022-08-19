FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.89 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

