FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
