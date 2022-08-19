Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

