Freicoin (FRC) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week

Freicoin (FRC) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $209,788.88 and $180.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000142 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

