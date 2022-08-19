Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $115,372.66 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,649.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

