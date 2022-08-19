Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

About Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.