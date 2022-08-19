Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £138 ($166.75) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £126 ($152.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £108.65 ($131.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,507.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,972.59.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

