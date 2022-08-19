Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

