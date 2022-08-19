Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 254.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,367,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

