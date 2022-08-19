Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. 48,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

