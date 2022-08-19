FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $74.57. 54,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 86,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.