Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
SVVC opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
