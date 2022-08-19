Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

