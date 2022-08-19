First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 485 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $13,900.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,249,302.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Western Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

