First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 1,559 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. 13,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,643. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

About First Western Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.