First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 1,559 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $45,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,491.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Western Financial Stock Performance
First Western Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. 13,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,643. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
