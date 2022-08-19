First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $161,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

