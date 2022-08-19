Financial Contrast: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -291.70% -44.25% -38.47% Catalent 10.72% 15.07% 6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Catalent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Catalent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volatility and Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.63, suggesting a potential upside of 404.74%. Catalent has a consensus price target of $142.86, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalent.

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Catalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $27.36 million 17.99 -$125.55 million ($2.74) -3.66 Catalent $4.00 billion 4.77 $529.00 million $2.76 38.52

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalent beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

