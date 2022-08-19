Financial Analysis: 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 9F and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 9F alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million 1.34 -$36.86 million N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 2.10 -$26.50 million ($1.26) -1.01

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 9F and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.35, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than 9F.

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Mogo -164.10% -20.83% -14.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo beats 9F on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

(Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mogo

(Get Rating)

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.