Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 16,477 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.