Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares traded.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
