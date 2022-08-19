FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,387,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

