Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

