Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Capitalization of $386,921.73

Faceter (FACE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $386,921.73 and $13,413.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.