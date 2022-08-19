Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.