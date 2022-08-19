Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.
Fabrinet Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of FN stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
