Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

