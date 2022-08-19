Exchange Income (EIFZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

8/15/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

8/15/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

8/15/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

