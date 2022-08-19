Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at 25.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,390,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

