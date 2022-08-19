Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Evolus Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $595.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

