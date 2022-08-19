Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Trading Volume Hits $637,577.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $637,577.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

