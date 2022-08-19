Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,071. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.64. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.40.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

