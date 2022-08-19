ERC20 Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $2,365.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.
Buying and Selling ERC20
