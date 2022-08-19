Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $701.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average of $691.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

