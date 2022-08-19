Equalizer Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $55,110.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00735362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
