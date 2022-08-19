Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFR. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.56 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 26.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,758,501.87.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

