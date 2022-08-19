Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Major Shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data Purchases 122,000 Shares of Stock

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $209.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,156 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embark Technology Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

