eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $8.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.31.

eHealth Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. eHealth has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

