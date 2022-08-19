Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.82. The stock had a trading volume of 219,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

