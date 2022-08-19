Edward Harris Fenster Sells 25,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

