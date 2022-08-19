Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 278,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,219. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

