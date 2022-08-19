EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Tops $801,505.17

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 33% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $801,505.17 and $29,415.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.