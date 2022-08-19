Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,500 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Eagle Plains Resources

(Get Rating)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.