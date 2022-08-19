Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 99,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,291,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

