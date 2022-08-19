Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,538.55 and approximately $46,427.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00462474 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.01940361 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001824 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.