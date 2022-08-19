Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CFO Sells $3,933,800.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
